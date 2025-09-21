“Laughing Place On Location” Takes You on a Relaxing River Cruise Through Belgium and Holland with Adventures by Disney
Explore what it's like to take an Adventures by Disney River Cruise in the latest episode of “Laughing Place On Location”
This week’s edition of Laughing Place On Location takes you to a unique location for Disney fans, aboard a Belgium and Holland River Cruise hosted by Adventures by Disney.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, join Jeremiah as he travels through Belgium and Holland aboard the Amastella for an amazing Adventures by Disney vacation!
- Check out a tour of the boat as well as a look at some of the amazing excursions available aboard the all-inclusive experience.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
- A sneak peek of Zootopia 2
- New York Comic Con
