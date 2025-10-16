Oh Snap! Thanos Actor Josh Brolin Visits Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure
The Thanos actor visited his old pal Iron Man during a surprise visit to Disney California Adventure.
Thanos meets Iron Man… again, but this time, it’s all smiles at Disneyland!
What’s Happening:
- Actor Josh Brolin paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort today, where he stopped by Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure park.
- During his visit, he crossed paths with Iron Man for a fun villain vs. superhero encounter.
- There’s a certain irony in seeing the actor behind Thanos casually hanging out with Iron Man on Avengers Campus. But it's proof that even the biggest villains can enjoy a day at the parks!
About Thanos:
- Thanos is a calculating, ruthless, and highly intelligent warlord who believes in his own twisted sense of justice. In both comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he sees himself not as a villain, but as a savior who must make impossible choices to bring “balance" to the universe.
- Thanos first appeared in The Invincible Iron Man #55 (1973) comic.
- Thanos is portrayed by Josh Brolin through motion capture.
- His story arc builds slowly across multiple films:
- First teased in The Avengers (2012)
- Appears in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
- Fully takes center stage in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), where he successfully collects all Infinity Stones and erases half of all life in the universe — the infamous “Snap."
- Returns in Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Earth’s heroes undo his actions in a climactic battle.
- Unlike many comic book villains, the MCU portrays Thanos as calm, philosophical, and oddly empathetic, making his brutality more unnerving.
More Disneyland News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com