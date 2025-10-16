Oh Snap! Thanos Actor Josh Brolin Visits Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

The Thanos actor visited his old pal Iron Man during a surprise visit to Disney California Adventure.

Thanos meets Iron Man… again, but this time, it’s all smiles at Disneyland!

What’s Happening:

  • During his visit, he crossed paths with Iron Man for a fun villain vs. superhero encounter.
  • There’s a certain irony in seeing the actor behind Thanos casually hanging out with Iron Man on Avengers Campus. But it's proof that even the biggest villains can enjoy a day at the parks!

About Thanos:

  • Thanos is a calculating, ruthless, and highly intelligent warlord who believes in his own twisted sense of justice. In both comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he sees himself not as a villain, but as a savior who must make impossible choices to bring “balance" to the universe.
  • Thanos first appeared in The Invincible Iron Man #55 (1973) comic.
  • Thanos is portrayed by Josh Brolin through motion capture.
  • His story arc builds slowly across multiple films:
    • First teased in The Avengers (2012)
    • Appears in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
    • Fully takes center stage in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), where he successfully collects all Infinity Stones and erases half of all life in the universe — the infamous “Snap."
    • Returns in Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Earth’s heroes undo his actions in a climactic battle.
  • Unlike many comic book villains, the MCU portrays Thanos as calm, philosophical, and oddly empathetic, making his brutality more unnerving.

