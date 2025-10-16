Celebrate Disneyland’s 70th With Exclusive Limited Edition Artwork by Artist Eric Tan
Eric Tan’s hand-screened posters capture 70 years of Disneyland magic.
Disneyland 70th magic meets collectible art with these hand-screened posters celebrating Disneyland’s 70th anniversary by artist Eric Tan.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland 70th magic comes to life in these hand-screened posters by Eric Tan, celebrating the park’s milestone anniversary with vibrant designs and limited-edition charm that every collector will want to display.
- The prints are set to debut at the Disneyland Resort this weekend (October 18 and 19) and will be sold exclusively at the Resort.
- The limited edition artwork comes in 4 different designs, including:
- Disneyland Hotel
- Mad Tea Party
- Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Limited to just 70 of each, these posters arrive this Saturday at Disneyana, a perfect addition for collectors to showcase and celebrate Disneyland’s 70th anniversary at home.
- Eric Tan is a Los Angeles–based illustrator and graphic designer. Raised in San Diego, California, he grew up immersed in Disney animated films, Star Wars action figures, and Marvel comics.
- Tan’s love for art led him to study Graphic Design and Packaging at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. After graduating, Eric spent over 20 years on the creative team at Disney Consumer Products, producing artwork and designs for merchandise across Mickey & Friends, Disney Classics, Pixar, Walt Disney Feature Animation, Disney Live Action, Disney Parks, and Lucasfilm.
