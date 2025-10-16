Magic Key Holders Get Spooky Savings on Halloween Merchandise at Disneyland Resort
Creep it real! Grab Halloween merch at fang-tastic discounts before they disappear.
Calling all Magic Key holders! Snag spooky décor, Halloween ornaments, and festive home goodies at a frightfully fabulous discount at select Disneyland Resort locations before they vanish!
What’s Happening:
- The countdown is on to Halloween, and Disneyland is offering 40% off Halloween merchandise to Magic Key holders.
- This discount is only available while supplies last and applies to the merchandise at select Disneyland Resort locations, including Elias & Co. and World of Disney.
- On top of the 40%, Magic Key discounts also apply. The discount is taken at the time of purchase. Offer not valid on previous purchases.
- Offer valid while supplies last and is subject to change without notice. In-store purchase only.
What to Expect During Halloween at the Disneyland Resort:
- Themed Decorations: Main Street, U.S.A., and other areas are transformed with pumpkins, fall décor, and spooky yet family friendly touches.
- Seasonal Attractions: Popular rides like Haunted Mansion Holiday, Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy, and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark get special Halloween overlays.
- Special Treats & Merchandise: Limited-time Halloween-themed snacks, drinks, and exclusive merchandise are available throughout the resort, including Spirit Jerseys, ears, ornaments, and more.
- Photo Opportunities: Characters in Halloween costumes roam the parks, offering perfect photo ops with Mickey, Minnie, and friends dressed for the season.
More Disneyland News:
