Spooky Season Snow Storm: Sleeping Beauty Castle's Snow-Capped Spires Arrive at Disneyland

It looks like we’ve had some freak fall weather in Anaheim, as snow has started to appear atop Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle.

While snow is incredibly uncommon in Southern California, these decorative caps appear every year, alongside gorgeous garland and Christmas lights, to usher in the yuletide spirit.

Guests visiting the resort between now and November 13th will be able to see pieces of the Holidays at Disneyland event come to life prior to its November 14th kick off.

Depending on where you view the castle, guests will get an extra immersive “holiday worlds collide" experience perfect for a The Nightmare Before Christmas inspired photo opportunity.

As of right now, the snow has not covered the entire castle yet, with several spires and rooftops waiting for their holiday decorations.

For those looking to enjoy Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, you have until October 31st to jump into the tricks and treats of spooky season.

The Holidays at Disneyland Resort runs from November 14th through January 7th.

