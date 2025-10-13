This Year’s Military-Inspired Merch at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Includes a Pin for the First Time
The new collection is available as of today.
Disney Parks has launched the 2025 collection of military-inspired merchandise at their US parks.
What’s Happening:
- This is the third year that Disney has released the fall line of military-inspired merchandise, created “to honor and celebrate those who serve our country with a touch of Disney magic."
- Accompanying 2025 marking the 25th anniversary of Disney Pin trading, this year's collection includes a Disney pin for the first time, featuring the same “Mickeyflage" design as the other items.
- The other items include a T-shirt, a zip hoodie, a mug, and a hat.
- The collection can be found now at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, while supplies last.
- As Disney notes, they offer special discounts for military families on select theme park tickets and resort stays at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. Eligible U.S. military personnel and their families can find these offers online through GovX or on site at their local ticket office, Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, or Shades of Green.
