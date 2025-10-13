Anyway You Slice it, Lug's New Pizza Planet Crossbody is a Winner!

Yo! Join us in commemorating 30 years of "Toy Story," Pizza Planet, and its signature beat up pick up truck with this bold crossbody bag.

If you’re heading to a Disney Park anytime soon, you’ll likely want to have a Lug bag at your side to transport your daily essentials. The lifestyle brand continues their Disney collaboration with a new bag offering at Disney Store themed to the popular Toy Story restaurant, Pizza Planet!

Ever since partnering with Disney in 2023, fans have fallen in love with Lug’s practical bags with convenient pouches and versatility for wear.

Just like all their Disney Parks styles, this bag includes a larger main zip compartment that sits behind the small pouch. It features a top carry handle, a “D" ring, and a lobster clip strap that can be adjusted or removed for multiple carrying options.

Sticking with the restaurant’s simple color palette of red and white, the bag features a solid background the color of tomato sauce (!) and is accented with bright white embroidery. The coordinating strap is a checkerboard pattern that keeps in line with the bag’s color scheme.

Guests will find the Pizza Planet and other Lug crossbody bags available now at Disney Store. Each sells for $65.00.

Pizza Planet Crossbody Bag by Lug - Toy Story

''Food and fun spaceport serving your local star cluster'' text

Two main compartments with double zip closure

Front zip compartment with clear interior pocket

Detachable, adjustable crossbody or belt strap

Belt loops to convert into belt bag

Lined

Polyester

Approx. 8'' H x 5'' W x 3'' D

Strap length 29'' to 54 1/2'' L

Strap drop approx. 14'' to 27'' L

Strap width 1'' W

Handle drop 1'' L

