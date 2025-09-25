New Lincoln Logs Sets Combine the Best of Disney with the Beloved Retro Toy

Recently Disney Store has been looking to the past for inspiration when bringing new toys and collectibles to fans. Their latest release combines Disney magic with a retro toy: Lincoln Logs!

What’s Happening

Disney Store is bringing fans another blast from the past as their toy collaboration with Lincoln Logs introduces new sets featuring theme park elements and beloved characters.

Lincoln Logs are a childhood classic toy that’s been enjoyed for generations, so it’s especially fitting that this fan favorite pastime has been paired with an icon like Mickey Mouse!

Guests can shop three new sets including the Frontier Trading Post that comes with all the pieces to assemble the trading post plus a pen area to keep a horse while “trading" is being conducted!

In addition to the logs, there’s a green roof piece, “stone" connectors, and figures such as western Mickey Mouse, and the aforementioned horse.

The other sets are Country Bear Jamboree and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, meaning you can recreate Disney Parks’ Frontierland right at home.

The Lincoln Logs Frontierland sets

Mickey Mouse Frontier Trading Post Lincoln Logs™ Building Set

Set includes 44 pieces

Including Mickey Mouse and horse exclusive figures

Three different builds

Real wood logs!

Comes in reusable metal box

Ages 3+

Country Bear Jamboree Lincoln Logs™ Building Set

Set includes 91 pieces

Including Big Al, Henry and Trixie exclusive figures

Real wood logs!

Three different builds: Country Bear Jamboree and two alternate builds

Comes in reusable metal box

Inspired by the Country Bear Jamboree attraction

Ages 3+

Mickey Mouse and Friends Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Lincoln Logs™ Building Set

Set includes 87 pieces

Including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck exclusive figures

Also includes locomotive, coal car, log car, ''campfire,'' cactus figures and more

Three different builds: cabin, archway, and monument

Real wood logs!

Comes in reusable metal box

Inspired by the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Ages 3+

Retro Disney Fun:

