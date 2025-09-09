From Halloween to Hawaii: Fisher-Price Celebrates "Hocus Pocus," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and "Lilo & Stitch" with Little People Collector Sets

Heading into the Halloween season and the Disney+ release of live-action Lilo & Stitch, Fisher-Price has perfect Little People playsets celebrating Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

Fisher-Price is combining fan-favorite Disney movies into Little People Collector sets, perfect for playtime and display.

Arriving just in time for Halloween season, fans can pick up sets inspired by Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas .

and . The Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Disney Hocus Pocus

Mary arrives with her signature crooked frown and a TV remote, Winifred is adorned with her iconic buck teeth, and Sarah with her long blonde locks.

The three figure set retails for $19.99.

For the Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Lock, Shock & Barrel

As of now, the set is sold out, but retails for $24.99.

Just days after the Disney+ release of Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch, Fisher-Price is featuring a collection inspired by the original film.

The Fisher-Price®Little People Collector™ Disney Lilo & Stitch

The set retails for $29.99.

While these figures are inspired by the popular children’s toy, these new sets are a great way to embrace your inner child and the magic of Disney.

Bathtime Magic:

Disney fans looking to add a touch of magic to their post adventure clean up can now shop a collection of products from The Honest Company.

Perfect for the whole family, their tear-free formula and fragrance and fragrance-free varieties are available now in gift sets and individual products.

You can visit The Honest Company’s official website

