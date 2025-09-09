From Halloween to Hawaii: Fisher-Price Celebrates "Hocus Pocus," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and "Lilo & Stitch" with Little People Collector Sets

Celebrate your inner-child with the classic toys.

Heading into the Halloween season and the Disney+ release of live-action Lilo & Stitch, Fisher-Price has perfect Little People playsets celebrating Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

  • Fisher-Price is combining fan-favorite Disney movies into Little People Collector sets, perfect for playtime and display.
  • Arriving just in time for Halloween season, fans can pick up sets inspired by Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
  • The Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Disney Hocus Pocus set arrives with adorable recreations of the Sanderson sisters.
  • Mary arrives with her signature crooked frown and a TV remote, Winifred is adorned with her iconic buck teeth, and Sarah with her long blonde locks.

  • As of now, the set is sold out, but retails for $24.99.
  • Just days after the Disney+ release of Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, Fisher-Price is featuring a collection inspired by the original film.
  • The Fisher-Price®Little People Collector™ Disney Lilo & Stitch set arrives with four figures, including both Lilo and Stitch in hula attire, Stitch in his four-armed alien form, and Gantu.

  • The set retails for $29.99.
  • While these figures are inspired by the popular children’s toy, these new sets are a great way to embrace your inner child and the magic of Disney.

