From Halloween to Hawaii: Fisher-Price Celebrates "Hocus Pocus," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and "Lilo & Stitch" with Little People Collector Sets
Celebrate your inner-child with the classic toys.
Heading into the Halloween season and the Disney+ release of live-action Lilo & Stitch, Fisher-Price has perfect Little People playsets celebrating Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Lilo & Stitch.
What’s Happening:
- Fisher-Price is combining fan-favorite Disney movies into Little People Collector sets, perfect for playtime and display.
- Arriving just in time for Halloween season, fans can pick up sets inspired by Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- The Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Disney Hocus Pocus set arrives with adorable recreations of the Sanderson sisters.
- Mary arrives with her signature crooked frown and a TV remote, Winifred is adorned with her iconic buck teeth, and Sarah with her long blonde locks.
- The three figure set retails for $19.99.
- For the Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Lock, Shock & Barrel set, you’ll find all three of Oogie Boogie’s minions as well as Oogie Boogie in his uncovered creepy crawly bug form.
- As of now, the set is sold out, but retails for $24.99.
- Just days after the Disney+ release of Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, Fisher-Price is featuring a collection inspired by the original film.
- The Fisher-Price®Little People Collector™ Disney Lilo & Stitch set arrives with four figures, including both Lilo and Stitch in hula attire, Stitch in his four-armed alien form, and Gantu.
- The set retails for $29.99.
- While these figures are inspired by the popular children’s toy, these new sets are a great way to embrace your inner child and the magic of Disney.
Bathtime Magic:
- Disney fans looking to add a touch of magic to their post adventure clean up can now shop a collection of products from The Honest Company.
- Perfect for the whole family, their tear-free formula and fragrance and fragrance-free varieties are available now in gift sets and individual products.
- You can visit The Honest Company’s official website to shop the collection.
