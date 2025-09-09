Spin, Twirl and Leap with Joy for the Limited Edition Disney Designer Collection Dance Series

Another dazzling wave of dolls is on the way and each enchanting character is dressed to the nines!

It has been a while, but the Disney Designer Collection is back with another series of limited edition dolls inspired by some of our favorite leading ladies! This Fall Disney Store will welcome the latest wave in this fan favorite collection which features five beloved characters embracing a theme of “dance."

One of the Disney Store’s most popular collections has returned with a new wave of limited edition dolls from several beloved films.

The enchanting Disney Designer Collection Dance Series combines haute fashion with classic characters, presenting Disney Princesses in stylish and unique takes on their iconic gowns. This year the series features: Giselle - Enchanted Belle - Beauty and the Beast Esmeralda - The Hunchback of Notre Dame Tinker Bell - Peter Pan Aurora - Sleeping Beauty Mulan - Mulan



New additions to the Disney Designer Doll Collection

Each doll sells for $129.99.

September 9 - Giselle

Giselle Limited Edition Doll – Enchanted – Disney Designer Collection Dance Series

Edition Size: 3500

September 16 - Belle

September 23 - Esmeralda

September 30 - Tinker Bell

October 7 - Aurora

