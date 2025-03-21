Snow White Limited Edition Doll is The Latest High End Collectible to Debut at Disney Store

No need to wait on a wish when this charming doll is in your collection!

At long last, the live-action adaptation of Snow White has made its theatrical debut and anxious fans are getting the chance to enjoy the retelling of Disney’s first princess feature. Over at Disney Store, they’re celebrating the film with the release of a Limited Edition Doll! Inspired by the new movie, this gorgeous collectible is a welcome addition to any Disney display.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The release of the highly anticipated live-action Snow White is here, and fans can start growing their Disney collection with the latest limited edition doll to debut.

is here, and fans can start growing their Disney collection with the latest limited edition doll to debut. Snow White looks as gorgeous as ever in the new film and the lovely doll inspired by her look is just as magical. Snow is dressed in a royal blue gown that features dramatic sleeves, a tall collar, detailed filigree, and even a golden yellow skirt element similar to the animated princess. The doll has chin-length black hair decorated with a red ribbon and bow.

As with most Disney Store collectibles, this doll includes multiple points of articulation for dynamic display. She also comes with a basket and apple accessories to recreate moments from the movie.

Guests will find the Snow White Limited Edition Doll available now at Disney Store

Snow White Limited Edition Doll - Disney's Snow White - 16" - $149.99

Limited Edition of 3,900

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Satin brocade gown

Embroidered floral filigree and faceted gemstone studs

Puffed long sleeves and flared cuffs

Red satin sleeve insets, cuff lining and decorative ties

Stand-up collar

Embroidered bodice with corset lacing

Contrast brocade skirt inset with shimmering mesh top layer

Golden brooch at waistband

Silvertone heart locket with chain

Apple basket accessory

Display stand included

Ages 6+

Doll: approx. 16'' H (including stand)

Box: approx. 18 3/4'' H x 11'' W x 5 1/2'' D

