Princess Limited Edition Doll (and R2-D2) Joins Disney's Star Wars Day Lineup

This new collectibles was designed in celebration of 45 years of "The Empire Strikes Back."

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees a spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including an Empire Strikes Back Limited Edition Leia Doll (complete with R2-D2)!

Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!

Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of must-have selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Today fans can add to their collection with the Princess Leia limited edition doll.

Designed in honor of the 45th Anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, this new doll features Leia in her white pants and vest from her time on the ice planet Hoth. To help complete the look, Leia’s hair is braided into a halo and she’s equipped with a badge, gloves and boots, blaster, goggles, welding tool, and communicator accessories.

Leia’s not alone in this collectible, as the trusty Astromech droid R2-D2 is included in this release.

The Princess Leia Limited Edition Doll is available now at Disney Store

Today only bring home a Free LEGO Millennium Falcon Mini-Build Pack with Any Purchase of $60+ when you use the code FALCON . Available while supplies last

. Available while supplies last Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Princess Leia Limited Edition Doll – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary – 16'' - $149.99

Limited edition of 4,890

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Comes with sculpted R2-D2 replica figurine

Presented in gatefold window display packaging with metallic foil decoration and magnetic closure

Leia: H40.5cm approx.

R2-D2: H12.5cm approx.

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

