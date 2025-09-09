Orbitkey x Disney: Shop New Crossbodys and Key Rings Inspired by Mickey & Friends and "Toy Story"

Is this the perfect Disney Parks bag?

Orbitkey, known for their key organization tools, has debuted new crossbody bags and signature keyrings inspired by Mickey & Friends and Toy Story.

What’s Happening:

Orbitkey is inviting Disney fans to shop a new collection of crossbodies and keyrings featuring the characters of Toy Story and Mickey & Friends.

and Mickey & Friends. The Disney x Orbitkey Collection

The crossbody bags come in two sizes, with a 4 liter and 2 liter option.

The 4 liter crossbody options are available in Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody, and retail for $99.

The 2 liter option is available in Minnie Mouse and Alien, and run $75 each.

All characters have a matching Quick Release Ring, with additional characters Goofy and Jessie also available.

Each keyring runs for $19.90.

Let’s take a look at the collection!

Goofy Quick Release Key Ring

Jessie Quick Release Key Ring

Mickey’s Outdoor Club:

Today, Columbia began teasing

While items from the collection haven’t yet been unveiled, the products are expected to have a yellow, teal, blue, and purple color scheme inspired by the vintage fashions of the decade.

The collection is set to hit the brand’s online store on September 17th, with early access beginning on the 16th.

Read More Merchandise: