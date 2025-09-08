Bathtime Magic: The Honest Company Launches New Disney Collection

The new collection is perfect for the whole family, with scented and fragrance-free options.

The Honest Company is combining their classic body care staples with the magical characters of Disney for a brand new collection!

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to add a little Disney to your bathtime routine?

Well The Honest Company is here to help.

Combining classic Disney characters with some of their best selling products, Disney fans can now add a little bit of magic to their self-care routines with a brand new collection of products

Featuring characters Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore, shoppers will be able to grab special edition versions of their sensitive bathtime gift set, their calm bathtime gift set, bubble bath, and shampoo and lotion sets.

All products are dermatologist tested

Let’s check out the collection.

This fragrance-free set is perfect for the whole family, including babies, with The Honest Company’s tear-free formulas. Arriving in the set, shoppers will find a combination shampoo and body wash, conditioner, face and body lotion, bubble bath, and a Winnie the Pooh shaped konjac sponge.

With the relaxing scent of lavender, you’ll find the same amazing set of products found in the sensitive set, with a special Mickey Mouse shaped sponge and themed products.

Disney Shampoo + Lotion Duo – Calm Sensitive ($19.49)

Available in Winnie the Pooh fragrance-free or Mickey Mouse lavender, and includes their gentle combination shampoo and body wash and their 24 hour face and body moisturizer.

Embracing a sweet cream inspired scent called Comfort, this Mickey Mouse-themed bubble bath is perfect for the whole family and gentle enough for babies.

A View at New Merchandise:

ABC’s hit daytime talk show The View is back for Season 29, and arriving with it is a new collection of merchandise

is back for Season 29, and arriving with it is a This season, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin return as co-hosts, kicking off the season discussing everything that has happened while they were on break.

The new Season 29 merch features a fun “Abbey Road" inspired designs, with illustrated versions of the sextuple crossing a New York sidewalk.

You can catch The View on ABC, weekdays from 11AM - 12PM EDT.

Read More Merchandise: