Disney Store Scares Up New Fashions with Select Styles From RSVLTS' Halloween Collection

You know you need a Kunuflex button down and All-Day Polo featuring Mickey Mouse and Friends!

We love celebrating each new season with the latest styles from RSVLTS and this fall they’re bringing some Halloween magic to Disney Store. The fan favorite brand has put their spin on Disney’s version of spooky season that results are anything but scary.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Oh yes they did! Disney Store and RSVLTS have teamed up for more fall fashion fun with a Halloween collection that’s light on the tricks, but heavy on the treats!

RSVLTS is no stranger to Disney designs, often combining classic images and characters in fun patterns to delight the fandom.

Their signature article of clothing is the Kunuflex button down shirt, a soft, stretchy, material that never shrinks or fades.

Embellish these tops with Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best and your fall wardrobe just went from boo to BOO YAH!

If the button down style isn’t for you, there’s also the super comfortable All-Day Polo Shirt, perfect for your next outing, office event, or anytime you need something that’s fashionable and easy to wear.

Select styles from RSVLTS’ Disney Halloween Collection

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse "Mickey, Minnie and Mischief" Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS - Exclusive

Mickey Mouse and Friends "Halloween Costume Party" Polo Shirt for Men by RSVLTS - Exclusive

More Disney Store Merchandise:

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!