Witch, Please! Agatha Harkness Take the Spotlight on New Sweatshirt at Disney Store

To cosplay or not? Channel your inner sorceress with "Agatha All Along" apparel.

Magic is at work at Disney Store, but not the charming type you’re used to. The spellbinding enchantments are themed to Agatha Harkness and Billy Maximoff from Marvel’s Agatha All Along.

It’s been over a year since Marvel’s Agatha All Along series dropped on Disney+, and we’ve been singing “Ballad of the Witches Road" every day since!

series dropped on Disney+, and we’ve been singing “Ballad of the Witches Road" every day since! Last year didn’t deliver much in the way of tie-in merchandise, but now fans can embrace the show with new apparel inspired by Agatha, which Billy merch coming soon.

For Agatha, the offering is a purple tie-dye sweatshirt that reads “Down the Witches’ Road to glory at the end." Around the lyrical quote are various moon phases enhanced by the word “down" playing off the popular song. Oh and for added effect, this glows in the dark!

Billy—formerly known as Teen—is represented with a blue-grey sweater that’s a replica of his signature outfit. True to his on-screen look, the sweater has embroidered symbols that look hand stitched and like the mending Billy did on his own. There’s also stylized fraying to give the sweater a distressed finish.

Select Agatha All Along apparel is available now at Disney Store

Agatha All Along Tie-Dye Glow-in-the-Dark Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults - Exclusive - $59.99

