Don't Go "Dragon" Your Feet! Snatch Up the New Maleficent Dress from Disney Store

Go ahead and flaunt your villainous side with flair with this dress that's sure to turn heads.

Disney Dress Shop is channeling their darker side this fall with a new offering that’s wicked and mysterious just like Maleficent! The Sleeping Beauty villain is the inspiration behind the cosplay-like dress that has arrived at Disney Store.

Let your inner baddie come out to play! Maleficent is known to some as the mistress of evil, but she’s also quite the fashion icon too!

Her dark look has given Disney designers some brilliant ideas for wardrobe options and the latest style has just surfaced at Disney Store.

This solid black dress features a natural waist with a flair skirt that opens to reveal bright patches of pink fabric. Along the front hemlines are purple piping for a dramatic effect, while purple thorn and horns embroidery embellish the collar.

Speaking of the neckline, this dress has a raised collar creating a V-neck silhouette to reflect Maleficent’s iconic look.

Fans can shop the new Maleficent inspired dress which is available now at Disney Store

Maleficent Dress for Women - Sleeping Beauty - Disney Parks Dress Shop - Exclusive

Pink V-neck foldover collar

Purple embroidered thorns and horns at the neckline

Maleficent as dragon enamel zipper pull

Invisible zipper down the front

Cap sleeves

Pieced bodice

Trumpet style skirt with contrast godets on the front

Pockets

Fully lined

Elastic waistband at the back

Sateen fabric

97% cotton / 3% spandex

