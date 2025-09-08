Oh Golly! Mickey Mouse and Friends are the Stars of a Holly Jolly Christmas Collection
Summer is almost over, school’s back in session, Halloween is on the way and that means we can officially start thinking about Christmas and the winter holidays! Disney Store has just introduced the first selections in their holiday assortment with a spotlight on the Mickey Family Christmas Collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Now that we’re into the last third of the calendar year, the attention on the Christmas season is about to ramp up. Today Disney Store is introducing the Mickey Family Christmas Collection featuring apparel for adults, kids, and baby too.
- Previewed earlier this year by the Disney Parks Blog, the Christmas collection is a jolly assortment of styles including:
- Pajamas
- Plush
- Ornaments
- Home Decor
- Sweatshirts (Coming Soon)
- Spirit Jersey (Coming Soon!)
- As always, Mickey Mouse and Friends are included in the designs and this year’s looks feel like a throwback to Mickey’s 80s-90s era. Leaning into the Christmas theme, Mickey and crew are dressed in Santa-inspired attire set against holly greens and warm holiday reds.
- The Mickey Family Christmas Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$118.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Pajamas
Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Nightshirt for Girls
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Sleep Set for Women
Mickey Mouse Holiday Stretchy Sleeper for Baby
Plush
Minnie Mouse Reindeer Holiday Plush - 15"
Mickey Mouse Reindeer Holiday Plush - 15"
Home Decor
Santa Mickey Mouse and Pluto Holiday Fantasyland Castle Countdown Calendar Figure
Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Train Set
Santa Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking - Personalized
Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Stocking - Personalized
Tinker Bell Light-Up Holiday Tree Topper - Peter Pan
Tinker Bell and Fantasyland Castle Holiday Tree Skirt - Personalized
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Throw Blanket
Mickey Mouse Holiday "Joy" Throw Pillow
Ornaments
Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament - Blue
Mickey Mouse Icon Ornament Holiday Wreath
Mickey Mouse Icon Ornament Set
