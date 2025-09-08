Oh Golly! Mickey Mouse and Friends are the Stars of a Holly Jolly Christmas Collection

Don't deck the halls just yet, but feel free to deck out the family in charming attire for the winter holidays

Summer is almost over, school’s back in session, Halloween is on the way and that means we can officially start thinking about Christmas and the winter holidays! Disney Store has just introduced the first selections in their holiday assortment with a spotlight on the Mickey Family Christmas Collection.

Now that we’re into the last third of the calendar year, the attention on the Christmas season is about to ramp up. Today Disney Store is introducing the Mickey Family Christmas Collection featuring apparel for adults, kids, and baby too.

As always, Mickey Mouse and Friends are included in the designs and this year’s looks feel like a throwback to Mickey’s 80s-90s era. Leaning into the Christmas theme, Mickey and crew are dressed in Santa-inspired attire set against holly greens and warm holiday reds.

The Mickey Family Christmas Collection

Pajamas

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Nightshirt for Girls

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Sleep Set for Women

Mickey Mouse Holiday Stretchy Sleeper for Baby

Plush

Minnie Mouse Reindeer Holiday Plush - 15"

Mickey Mouse Reindeer Holiday Plush - 15"

Home Decor

Santa Mickey Mouse and Pluto Holiday Fantasyland Castle Countdown Calendar Figure

Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Train Set

Santa Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking - Personalized

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Stocking - Personalized

Tinker Bell Light-Up Holiday Tree Topper - Peter Pan

Tinker Bell and Fantasyland Castle Holiday Tree Skirt - Personalized

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Throw Blanket

Mickey Mouse Holiday "Joy" Throw Pillow

Ornaments

Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament - Blue

Mickey Mouse Icon Ornament Holiday Wreath

Mickey Mouse Icon Ornament Set

