Mickey & Friends Ski Trip: Columbia to Release New 90s Inspired Mickey's Outdoor Club Collection
Prepare for skii and snowboard season with this fresh new collection.
Outdoor brand Columbia is ready to take Disney fans back to the 90s with a brand new Mickey Mouse collection set to release next week.
What’s Happening:
- Columbia, known for their incredible outdoor apparel and accessories, is teaming up with Disney to release a new vintage inspired collection called Mickey’s Outdoor Club.
- The collection takes inspiration from the 1990s, with the collection's logo showcasing Mickey Mouse on skis wearing a bright, jewel-toned ski suit.
- Items from the collection haven’t been revealed yet, but based on last year’s Mickey’s Outdoor Club collection, the new apparel and accessories will match the purple, teal, blue, and yellow found in the logo.
- Throughout the collection, items will have prints of the Mickey & Friends characters on a ski vacation.
- General onsale for the collection begins on September 17th at 7AM PT.
- However, Columbia Members get early access to the items a day early.
- Sign up for the free program and you’ll be able to check out the collection on September 16th, starting at 7AM PT.
After the Outdoors:
- After any good outdoor adventure, nothing beats a nice bath or shower.
- Disney fans looking to add a touch of magic to their post adventure clean up can now shop a collection of products from The Honest Company.
- Perfect for the whole family, their tear-free formula and fragrance and fragrance-free varieties are available now in gift sets and individual products.
- You can visit The Honest Company’s official website to shop the collection.
Read More Merchandise: