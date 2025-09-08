Chill Like A Villain with New "Disney Descendants" Loungefly Collection

The collection has Evie's style, making it truly rotten to the core (in a good way).

Fans can head back to the world of Auradon with a new collection inspired by Evie from the smash-hit franchise, Disney Descendants.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Loungefly has announced a new collection based on Disney Descendants , featuring a signature Loungefly Mini-Backpack, crossbody bag, and matching zip-around wallet.

, featuring a signature Loungefly Mini-Backpack, crossbody bag, and matching zip-around wallet. The collection is inspired by Evie (played by Sofia Carson), as she appears in the Disney Channel Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs .

. This is because the Descendants films follow the lives of the teenage children of famous Disney heroes and villains, set in a modern fairytale world.

films follow the lives of the teenage children of famous Disney heroes and villains, set in a modern fairytale world. Originally debuted in 2015 as a Disney Channel Original Movie, the franchise has exploded with sequels, spin-offs, and animated shorts and specials.

Evie is a perfect inspiration for a collection, as she is the smart, fashionable, and loyal friend to the rest of the Villain Kids, AKA The VKs. Though she starts as someone who values beauty and status (much like her mother) she inevitably becomes a confident, compassionate young woman who forges her own identity. Along with her fashionable outfits, she is also a skilled designer - later starting her own brand.

Check out the Loungefly items below:

Descendants Evie Cosplay Mini Backpack | Loungefly

Descendants Evie Cosplay Crossbody Bag | Loungefly

Descendants Evie Cosplay Zip Around Wallet | Loungefly