Aye Aye Captain! LEGO Icons Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship Set Sailing in Next Week

"Not all treasure is silver and gold, mate."

Yo ho, yo ho! A builder's life for me! LEGO is ready to embark the open seas with a brand new Pirates of the Caribbean set inspired by Captain Jack Sparrow’s ship.

What’s Happening:

LEGO is setting sail into the Pirates of the Caribbean universe with a new Icons series building set of the Black Pearl.

universe with a new Icons series building set of the Black Pearl. Dubbed the Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship set, the 2,862 piece set brings the iconic monotone ship from the Walt Disney Studios’ films to life.

Including 8 minifigures of Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Captain Jack Sparrow, Barbosa, and more, there are plenty of ways to create swashbuckling scenes with this new set.

Coming in at 26" tall, 26" wide, and 10" deep, this set will look like treasure on top of any table.

Retailing for $379.99, the new set is set to release on September 15th on Disney Store LEGO.com

Those with LEGO Insider can gain early access to the set from September 12th through 14th.

While younger Pirates of the Caribbean fans may want to embark on a building journey, this set is recommended for builders 18 and up.

The Beak and Barrel:

Magic Kingdom Pirates film series and attraction.

film series and attraction. Dubbed The Beak and Barrel, joins The Skipper Canteen as an attraction themed eating establishment in Adventureland.

Founded by Captain Meridian “Merry" Goldwyn and her talking parrot Rummy, the renowned pirate rum runner will invite guests into the vibrant pirate tavern perfect for adventurers, rogues, and buccaneers of all ages.

Laughing Place had a chance to check out The Beak and Barrel

For those looking for an open seas adventure at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel Walt Disney World

Read More Merchandise: