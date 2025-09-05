Boo-tiful Accessories: Baublebar’s Disney Halloween Collection

While Baublebar is already known for their incredible Disney accessories, now those looking to embrace the magic of Halloween can shop a new collection of Disney Halloween items.

What’s Happening:

Fashion brand Baublebar, known for their trendy and accessible earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and other accessories, has unveiled a frighteningly fun new Disney Halloween collection!

Inspired by the Mickey & Friends characters, choose your favorite character dressed up in their favorite spooky season look with bag charms, bracelets, Minnie ears, and more.

You’ll also find plenty of Mickey Mouse ghost themed items perfect for pulling together a Halloween ensemble!

Let’s take a look at some of the items.

Merry Merchandise Already?:

