Out of this World! "Toy Story" Aliens Take Up Residence on in Loungefly Pastel Collection

Meet your new favorite Disney accessories with the pastel backpack and headband featuring the Little Green Men!

The Aliens from Toy Story have dropped into Disney Store to join the Loungefly Pastel collection! We’ve been loving the cute continuity series that’s presenting some of our favorite characters in muted color palettes and soft, textured materials. Now fans of Toy Story have another charming option to bring along for their adventures.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ooooo! There’s a new Loungefly offering at Disney Store and we are eternally grateful for the mini backpack and ear headband featuring an Alien from the Toy Story franchise.

franchise. Last month Loungefly’s popular Pastel Collection focused on Toy Story’s Lotso, and now they’re shifting their attention to the Little Green Men, and the Pizza Planet they call home!

The continuity line features light-colored, soft, (and sometimes cuddly) accessories that are perfect for a day of Disney bounding at the parks.

Just like all our favorite Loungefly bags, the mini backpack features a main zip compartment and a front zip pouch where you can hold additional items. There are two side pockets, adjustable padded straps, and a convenient top carry handle.

Not feeling the backpack look? That’s okay, there’s a Pastel Ear Headband too! The ears feature two happy aliens, one saying “oooo" and another with a joyous smile.

The latest selections in the Loungefly Pastel Collection are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store + Stitch Day Savings

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Story Alien Loungefly Mini Backpack

Toy Story Alien Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

