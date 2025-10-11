Photos: New Monorail Merchandise Spotted at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Please stand clear of the doors!

New Monorail themed merchandise has been spotted at Disney’s Contemporary Resort! Whether you’re staying at the resort as a guest or just passing through like the monorail, these items are sure to delight Monorail enthusiasts.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort Monorail Ear Headband - $36.99

Disney’s Contemporary Resort Monorail lug Bag - $75

About Disney’s Contemporary Resort:

Disney’s Contemporary Resort is one of the original deluxe resorts at Walt Disney World

It’s located just a short walk from the Magic Kingdom

The resort’s futuristic theme and clean, modern architecture set it apart from other Disney resorts, making it a fan favorite.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort celebrates Pixar’s The Incredibles with artwork and décor around the resort and in the rooms.

