Photos: New Monorail Merchandise Spotted at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
New Monorail themed merchandise has been spotted at Disney’s Contemporary Resort! Whether you’re staying at the resort as a guest or just passing through like the monorail, these items are sure to delight Monorail enthusiasts.
Disney’s Contemporary Resort Monorail Ear Headband - $36.99
Disney’s Contemporary Resort Monorail lug Bag - $75
About Disney’s Contemporary Resort:
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort is one of the original deluxe resorts at Walt Disney World, opening in 1971.
- It’s located just a short walk from the Magic Kingdom and is known for its sleek, modern design, iconic A-frame tower, and monorail running directly through the hotel.
- The resort’s futuristic theme and clean, modern architecture set it apart from other Disney resorts, making it a fan favorite.
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort celebrates Pixar’s The Incredibles with artwork and décor around the resort and in the rooms.
