It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: 2025 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
The first 2025 holiday merchandise collections have arrived at EPCOT's Creations Shop.
We’ve already covered this year’s holiday merchandise arriving at the Disneyland Resort. Not to make Walt Disney World fans feel left out, many of the same items are also available on the east coast.
What’s Happening:
- Christmas came early this year with new holiday merchandise now available at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- We spotted select items from some of this year’s holiday collections inside Creations Shop at EPCOT.
- You’ll find many items and collections that have already been released via the Disney Store, as well as some items unique to Walt Disney World.
- Let’s take a look at what’s currently available, along with Disney Store links to applicable items.
Santa Mickey Mouse Fair Isle Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World – $79.99
Chocolate Advent Calendar – $15.99
“Making Christmas Magical" Train Set – $149.99
12 Days of Christmas Countdown Calendar – $59.99
Mickey Mouse Holiday Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug – $65.00
Santa Mickey Mouse Fair Isle Holiday Clogs for Adults by Crocs – $69.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''The Merriest Place on Earth'' T-Shirt for Adults – $34.99
Santa Mickey & Minnie Holiday Stockings – $34.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Loungefly Mini Backpack – $90.00
Mickey Mouse Peppermint Swirl Ear Headband for Adults – $36.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt – Walt Disney World – $64.99
Plaid Green Minnie Mouse Ears – $34.99
Merry Christmas Greeting Cards – $19.99
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Ear Hat Ornament – $29.99
Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Wreath Ornament – $26.99
Mickey Mouse Icon ''The Most Magical Place on Earth'' Ornament – $34.99
Santa Mickey Mug – $24.99
Santa Mickey Plush – $34.99
Tinker Bell Light-Up Tree Topper – $59.99
''The Most Magical Place on Earth'' Blanket – $44.99
Holiday Light-Up Snowman – $59.99
