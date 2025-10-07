It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: 2025 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

The first 2025 holiday merchandise collections have arrived at EPCOT's Creations Shop.

We’ve already covered this year’s holiday merchandise arriving at the Disneyland Resort. Not to make Walt Disney World fans feel left out, many of the same items are also available on the east coast.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Christmas came early this year with new holiday merchandise now available at the Walt Disney World Resort.

We spotted select items from some of this year’s holiday collections inside Creations Shop at EPCOT

You’ll find many items and collections that have already been released via the Disney Store

Let’s take a look at what’s currently available, along with Disney Store links to applicable items.

Chocolate Advent Calendar – $15.99

“Making Christmas Magical" Train Set – $149.99

12 Days of Christmas Countdown Calendar – $59.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''The Merriest Place on Earth'' T-Shirt for Adults – $34.99

Santa Mickey & Minnie Holiday Stockings – $34.99

Plaid Green Minnie Mouse Ears – $34.99

Merry Christmas Greeting Cards – $19.99

Santa Mickey Mug – $24.99

Santa Mickey Plush – $34.99

Tinker Bell Light-Up Tree Topper – $59.99

''The Most Magical Place on Earth'' Blanket – $44.99

Holiday Light-Up Snowman – $59.99

More New Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!