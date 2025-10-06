Like a Warm Hug: Get Cozy This Winter with Magical Mickey Mouse Loungewear
Even though winter time magic is still a couple months away, Disney Store is gearing up for a wonderful season with a slew of new arrivals in their Holiday Shop. We’ve already seen the Mickey Family Christmas collection and now it's time to welcome the Disney Holiday Haven Collection.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is getting ready for winter and they’ve just dropped a new collection that’s perfect for the season.
- Fans looking for a magical way to stay warm and cozy will love the Disney Holiday Haven Collection that boasts stylish loungewear and pajamas with a Disney flair.
- Among the new items are solid color corduroy sets with gold Mickey Mouse icons on the shoulder and hip. As featured above, bright red and ivory color schemes fit the holiday theme. Other offerings include:
- Ornaments
- Sweaters
- Wreaths
- Pillows
- Stockings
- And More
- The Disney Holiday Haven Collection will be available at Disney Store October 6, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT. Prices range from $19.99-$119.99..
Mickey Mouse Icon Corduroy Pullover Sweatshirt for Women - Red
Mickey Mouse Icon Corduroy Pants for Women - Red
Mickey Mouse Icon Corduroy Pullover Sweatshirt for Women - Cream
Mickey Mouse Punch Needle Holiday Coaster Set
Mickey Mouse Holiday Snowglobe Ornament
Mickey Mouse Wooden Snowman Serving Board
Mickey Mouse Icon Light-Up Holiday Wreath
Mickey Mouse Zip Sweater for Adults by Spirit Jersey
Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Throw Pillow
Mickey Mouse Holiday Throw Blanket
Fantasyland Castle Holiday Stocking
Mickey Mouse Icon "Home" Peppermint Swirl Mug - Disney Holiday Haven
