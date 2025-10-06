Like a Warm Hug: Get Cozy This Winter with Magical Mickey Mouse Loungewear

The Holiday Haven Collection is a festive way to kick off a new season of magic and memories.

Even though winter time magic is still a couple months away, Disney Store is gearing up for a wonderful season with a slew of new arrivals in their Holiday Shop. We’ve already seen the Mickey Family Christmas collection and now it's time to welcome the Disney Holiday Haven Collection.

Disney Store is getting ready for winter and they’ve just dropped a new collection that’s perfect for the season.

Fans looking for a magical way to stay warm and cozy will love the Disney Holiday Haven Collection that boasts stylish loungewear and pajamas with a Disney flair.

Among the new items are solid color corduroy sets with gold Mickey Mouse icons on the shoulder and hip. As featured above, bright red and ivory color schemes fit the holiday theme. Other offerings include: Ornaments Sweaters Wreaths Pillows Stockings And More

The Disney Holiday Haven Collection will be available at Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Corduroy Pullover Sweatshirt for Women - Red

Mickey Mouse Icon Corduroy Pants for Women - Red

Mickey Mouse Icon Corduroy Pullover Sweatshirt for Women - Cream

Mickey Mouse Punch Needle Holiday Coaster Set

Mickey Mouse Holiday Snowglobe Ornament

Mickey Mouse Wooden Snowman Serving Board

Mickey Mouse Icon Light-Up Holiday Wreath

Mickey Mouse Zip Sweater for Adults by Spirit Jersey

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Throw Pillow

Mickey Mouse Holiday Throw Blanket

Fantasyland Castle Holiday Stocking

Mickey Mouse Icon "Home" Peppermint Swirl Mug - Disney Holiday Haven

