All is Calm, All is Bright! Decorate Your Home with Mickey Family Christmas Light-Up Ornaments

The popular large holiday decorations feature 3 light settings so you can perfectly set the mood this season.

Winter will be here before you know it, which means Disney Store is already rolling out their holiday and Christmas decorations. Back by popular demand are the candy striped Mickey Holiday Light-Up Decor that will bring a sweet sampling of magic to your home.

Moveover Halloween, the winter holidays are on the way! As Disney fans look for charming ways to decorate their favorite spaces, Disney Store is unveiling a glowing assortment of home designs that includes the return of Mickey Family Christmas Large Light-Up Ornaments.

Debuting last year, these popular Mickey-shaped pieces are eye-catching decorations that look great as part of any winter display.

The glowing ornaments feature 3 light modes and users can cycle through red, green, and white colors settings to find the perfect option to set the mood.

Measuring 22-inches tall the Mickey ornament will easily be the statement piece in any room. Since Disney Store is calling out the “large" sizes, we anticipate the small ornaments, —that have a sweater look— will arrive at a later date.

Mickey Family Christmas Large Light-Up Ornaments will be available at Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Light-Up Ornament - Large

Large plastic decoration*

For outside or indoor use*

Lights up

Solid on light function with three colors: white, green, and red

Flat base

Goldtone cap

* Please note: Not designed to hang from tree

Requires 2 x AA batteries, included

Approx. 30'' x 22'' x 18''

