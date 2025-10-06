Crawling with Excitement! The 2025 Marvel Holiday Spider-Bot Has a Christmas Sweater!

A miniature version of the OG Spider-Bot, this limited edition collectible has glowing eyes and motorized legs.

Our Spidey senses are tingling because we’re so close to Christmas and the winter holidays and that means new Marvel merchandise is on the way! Keeping with the tradition of introducing limited edition collectibles, Disney Store has just released the 2025 Holiday Mini Spider-Bot and this creature seems to like Christmas sweaters.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Even super heroes like to celebrate the winter holidays and none more so than Marvel’s lineup of world saving characters.

This year, Spider-Man’s Spider-Bot creation is getting in on the fun with a new seasonal release at Disney Store.

As with previous years, this holiday collectible is a miniature version of the standard Spider-Bots and is decked out in Christmas colors. The main parts of this spider body are green, enhanced with a red “holiday sweater" on the under body, tactical stripe, and legs.

While our mini pal doesn’t serve the same function as the popular interactive, remote control toy (that fans can find at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure) this collectible does feature glowing red eyes, and has motorized movement of the legs, it just can’t perform the elaborate tactical attacks of its larger counterpart.

The Marvel Holiday Mini Spider-Bot is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Holiday Mini Spider-Bot - Limited Release

Mini Spider-Bot

Holiday coloring

Eyes light up

Motorized legs

On/Off button

Ages 3+

Requires 6 x AG13 button cell batteries, included

Mini Bot: approx. 4 1/3'' x 3 3/4'' x 2''

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!