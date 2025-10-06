Stars Wars Holiday Droids Bring Festive Fun to Wintertime Celebrations

There's a new R2 unit at Disney Store, boasting a Christmas makeover that includes...a SANTA HAT!

The holiday collections have started to pop up at Disney Store and you can bet, Star Wars is part of the fun. Keeping with the tradition of introducing limited edition droids for the seasons and celebrations, fans can grow their collection with Christmas-themed RD-units that have been given a festive makeover.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you haven’t yet stopped by Disney Store to check out their Holiday Shop? What are you waiting for? Several new collections are available now giving fans dozens of amazing ideas for decorating their home, gifting to loved ones, and celebrating the magic of the winter holidays.

Among the latest offerings are Star Wars Holiday Droids! Our favorite iconic R2-H15 unit is back with a Christmas transformation that’s fun, festive, and full of cheer. This droid is featured with a full, snow white body accented with red, green, and golden blocks of color that leave you no doubt what season you're celebrating.

But in case that wasn’t enough, the droid is also adorned with a Santa hat…now if only it made beeps that sounded like “ho, ho, ho!"

As always, the special R2-units comes with a remote to control its movement, features lights and sounds, and even has a button to change its expression.

Not feeling the excitement of the interactive version? Good news! There’s a miniature copy of R2-H25 from the Droid Factory line. Keeping in line with its bigger counterpart, the small R2 figure boasts a festive Christmas color scheme, this time reminiscent of Candy Canes! It even has a bit of articulation so it can be posed among the other items in your Star Wars collection.

Star Wars Holiday Droids are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

R2-H15 Interactive Remote Control Holiday Droid - Limited Edition

Edition size 5,000

Includes R2-H15 figure and remote control

Holiday themed deco

Includes holiday personality chip

Comes with removable Santa hat

Interactive

Authentic lights

Sound effects

Plays droid version of ''Deck the Halls'' and ''Jingle Bells''

Ages 3+

Droid: requires 6 x AA batteries, included

Remote: requires 2 x AAA batteries, included

R2-H25 Holiday Droid Factory Figure - Star Wars

Fully sculpted

Articulated arms

Fitted with a candy cane on top of dome opening

Ages 4+

Figure: approx. 1 3/4'' x 1 5/8''

