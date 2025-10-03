Celebrate 70 Years of The Mickey Mouse Club with a Charming New Merchandise Collection
A long loved element of Disney is The Mickey Mouse Club and this year, the original show is celebrating its 70th anniversary. In honor of this major milestone, Disney Store is launching a new product collection focusing on M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
- Back in 1955 the opening of DInseyland resort wasn’t the only big thing happening at Disney. The year also marked the debut of the Mickey Mouse Club which brought magic, music and Disney characters to the whole world.
- The MMC has changed over the years, geared to each generation, but this fall Disney Store is celebrating its beginnings with a new Mickey Mouse Club collection.
The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Musical Figure
- Fans can shop fun apparel and accessories including a Spirit Jersey highlighting you as an Official Mouseketeer! There’s also a Musical Mickey plush, Mousegetar replica, Ear Hat, and so much more in this collection.
Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults
- Everyone is invited to shop the Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Collection which is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $149.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Mouseketeer Ear Hat for Adults - The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary
Mousegetar Replica - The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary
The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Musical Plush - 18"
The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Mug with Ear Hat Lid
Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Baseball Cap for Adults
Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids
Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Ringer T-Shirt for Kids
Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Zip Hoodie for Women
Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Jacket for Adults
Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Varsity Jacket for Kids
Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Bodysuit for Baby
The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Drum Sketchbook Ornament
The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Canvas Tote
The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults
Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Ringer T-Shirt for Adults
The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Women
Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary MagicBand+
