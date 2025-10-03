Celebrate 70 Years of The Mickey Mouse Club with a Charming New Merchandise Collection

There's much to love here, especially the Band Leader Mickey Mouse Musical Plush.

A long loved element of Disney is The Mickey Mouse Club and this year, the original show is celebrating its 70th anniversary. In honor of this major milestone, Disney Store is launching a new product collection focusing on M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Back in 1955 the opening of DInseyland resort wasn’t the only big thing happening at Disney. The year also marked the debut of the Mickey Mouse Club which brought magic, music and Disney characters to the whole world.

The MMC has changed over the years, geared to each generation, but this fall Disney Store is celebrating its beginnings with a new Mickey Mouse Club collection.

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Musical Figure

Fans can shop fun apparel and accessories including a Spirit Jersey highlighting you as an Official Mouseketeer! There’s also a Musical Mickey plush, Mousegetar replica, Ear Hat, and so much more in this collection.

Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults

Everyone is invited to shop the Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Collection

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mouseketeer Ear Hat for Adults - The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary

Mousegetar Replica - The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Musical Plush - 18"

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Mug with Ear Hat Lid

Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Baseball Cap for Adults

Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Ringer T-Shirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Zip Hoodie for Women

Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Jacket for Adults

Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Varsity Jacket for Kids

Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Bodysuit for Baby

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Drum Sketchbook Ornament

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Canvas Tote

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Ringer T-Shirt for Adults

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Women

Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary MagicBand+

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!