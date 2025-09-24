Disney x Marc Jacobs: Disney Store Drops New Mickey Mouse Collection for Young Fashionistas
The collection is a continuation of the brands' over decade long partnership.
Disney Store has dropped a new kids collection of Marc Jacobs clothing and accessories inspired by Mickey Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- Fashion brand Marc Jacobs and Disney first teamed up back in 2013 to bring high end magical designs to Disney fans around the world.
- Originally debuting as a part of Marc by Marc Jacobs, even Miley Cyrus was rocking a high-end cropped Mickey Mouse sweater from the brand.
- Since then, the pair have collaborated on several collections, including items for the youngest fashionistas out there.
- Now, Disney Store has dropped a brand new collection of Mickey Mouse Marc Jacobs apparel and accessories just for kids.
- The items, which take on a paisley bandana aesthetic, do sit on the pricier side, ranging from $75-$285.
- However, this high-quality clothing collection is a perfect way to give your kids a way to express themselves with one of the world’s most iconic characters.
- Let’s take a look!
Mickey Mouse Zip Hoodie for Kids by Marc Jacobs ($149)
Mickey Mouse Baseball Cap for Kids by Marc Jacobs ($75)
Mickey Mouse Jogger Pants for Baby by Marc Jacobs ($139)
Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Kids by Marc Jacobs – Black/Cream ($285)
Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Kids by Marc Jacobs – Red/Pink ($285)
Mickey Mouse Faux Shearling Zip Jacket for Kids by Marc Jacobs ($269)
Mickey Mouse Knit Cardigan for Kids by Marc Jacobs ($185)
Mickey Mouse Bucket Hat for Kids by Marc Jacobs ($80)
Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Kids by Marc Jacobs – Pink ($89)
Mickey Mouse Jogger Pants for Kids by Marc Jacobs ($139)
Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Kids by Marc Jacobs – White ($89)
Mickey Mouse Hooded Dress for Kids by Marc Jacobs ($169)
Mickey Mouse Sneakers for Kids by Marc Jacobs ($215)
Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids by Marc Jacobs ($139)
- You can shop Disney x Marc Jacobs now on the official Disney Store website.
Holly Jolly Ollie Merchandise:
- With just about six weeks until the Holidays at Walt Disney World officially kicks off, Disney recently debuted a new line of merchandise for Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Jollywood Nights event.
- Featuring the original character Holly Jolly Ollie Wood the gingerbread man, or Ollie for short, you’ll be able to pick up adorable new items exclusively for the separately ticketed event.
- For those looking to take a Most Magical trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Parks vacation needs.
Read More Merchandise: