AW GEE! WOW!: ZARA and Harry Lambert Team Up for New Mickey & Friends Collection

The new fashion forward collection includes apparel and accessories for men, women, and children.

Clothing brand ZARA is teaming up with fashion stylist Harry Lambert to bring a new Mickey & Friends clothing collection to life.

What’s Happening:

This Thursday, September 25th, Disney and fashion fans will be able to embrace a brand new collection of Mickey & Friends inspired items at ZARA.

The new AW GEE! WOW: Harry Lambert for ZARA x Disney collaboration aims to bring the joy and magic of Disney stories and characters to the closets of people around the world with fun coordinated pieces perfect for everyday looks.

With designs for both men and women, Disney fans will be able to shop for clothing and accessories inspired by Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald, and Goofy.

The menswear takes a classic sportswear feel with vintage-inspired items with bold and bright colors and patterns.

A line of children’s wear, a first for Lambert, will also join the collection, taking inspiration from the adult-sized items.

What They’re Saying:

“It’s been 30 years since I first met Mickey Mouse and his friends at the Sonia Samra, EMEA Vice President of Fashion, Home & Beauty at Disney Consumer Products: “Our collaboration with Harry and Zara marks a bold, sophisticated evolution of Disney’s Mickey & Friends. The collection blends beloved character heritage with modern design, delivering a curated style that's iconic, playful, and refreshingly contemporary."

Stoney Clover Lane x Disneyland 70th:

Disney Parks and designer brand Stoney Clover Lane have teamed up again to create a brand new collection Disneyland Resort

Available now at Disneyland, guests will find an adorable pastel collection of apparel and accessories featuring classic icons and characters of the park.

While a little bit on the pricier side, these items are perfect for everyday use and are a great way to celebrate the first ever Disney Park.

