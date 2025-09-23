RSVLTS Turns Up the Kinda Creepy Factor with their Star Wars Spooky Collection

If looks could kill...You'll be sure to slay in "Dia de los Vaders," "Hyperglow Horrors,” and every other style in the latest Star Wars drop.

Now that Autumn is here, everyone is fully immersed in all things Halloween, even RSVLTS! Star Wars meets horror in a spooky collection that’s really more fun than scary and will add the perfect amount of frightful fashion to your wardrobe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

If you’ve ever wished Star Wars could be a bit scarier, you’re going to love the latest fashion drop from RSVLTS. The lifestyle brand has just introduced their Spooky Star Wars Collection and it’s a real scream! Every corner of the galaxy gets a chance to shine on RSVLTS’ signature Kunuflex button down shirts, performance hoodies, joggers, and long sleeve T-shirts. Several of the new patterns are available in classic (unisex), women’s, and youth styles so your whole crew can get in on the fun.

Nine new designs complete this spooky assortment and cover everything from skulls and dismemberment (yes, really) to neon “monsters" and even halloween candy! “Dismembers Only" shows silhouettes of popular characters who’ve lost their limbs in battle such as Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader (technically two different personalities), Darth Maul, General Gevious, the Wampa and more.

“Lil Troopers (Dark Side)" follows a popular RSVLTS trend that features mini icons from the franchise. For this shirt, it’s a series of Stormtrooper helmets set against a solid black background. Fans of the performance hoodie and joggers will want to check out “Day of the Darkside." Inspired by decorative Dia De Los Muertos artwork, this pattern presents the helmets of Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and ranking Stormtroopers surrounded by imperial lighting, paisley swirls, and the Imperial insignia.

Two other standout pieces in the collection are full panel shirts with “Kessel Run" showing the Millennium Falcon outrunning the large monster; and “Hyperglow Horrors" highlighting iconic moments from the Skywalker Trilogy reimagined as scenes from a horror film. Best of all the neon coloring gives it a playfully spooky vibe.

The rest of the collection includes Jawas, another take on Darth Vader, a sugary spin on the galaxy with gummies, rock candy, and other sweet treats, Force Ghosts, and a nod to Rogue Squadron’s Porkins who died a hero of the Rebellion.

The RSVLTS Spooky Star Wars Collection is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

It’s a RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex), women’s and youth styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70; youth sizes are $45.

RSVLTS Performance Hoodies and Joggers

Perfectly weighted and super stretchy, the performance hoodie is part activewear, part loungewear, and fully comfortable! Hoodies sell for $67; joggers are $75

RSVLTS Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Traditional, trendy and totally terrifying! The long sleeve T-shirts sell for $35.

Check These Out Too:

Do you love this collection and are excited for more? RSVLTS has so many awesome styles to shop spanning dozens of pop culture franchises. Here are some other recent releases that we think are awesome!

RSVLTS Meets the Undead in Their Marvel Zombies Collection

Disney Store Welcomes RSVLTS Disney Halloween Collection

Goosebumps x RSVLTS Collection

RSVLTS Winnie the Pooh Collection from Disney has Arrived

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!