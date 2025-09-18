Ya Bit? Horror Meets Fashion in Un-deadly "Marvel Zombies" Collection from RSVLTS

You're basically brainless if you pass this up!

RSVLTS is dabbling with the undead. Yep, they’ve gone full zombie…Marvel Zombies that is as their latest franchise collection is themed to the upcoming animated series. Just like a classic zombie, this drop includes RSVLTS’s iconic Kunuflex button downs, a performance hoodie, classic hoodie, coach jacket and a dad hat too.

At long last, audiences will soon get to experience the highly anticipated, very adult, animated series Marvel Zombies. With its Disney+ debut slated for September 24th, RSVLTS just couldn’t wait to sink their teeth into this franchise and have released a collection of apparel and accessories that are to die for!

From bite marks to squelching sounds, RSVLTS new designs capture the horror and dare we say fun of life as a zombie. Fans can rep their favorite zombie-fied Marvel characters like Captain America, Thanos, Scarlet Witch and Wolverine with this impressively horrific collection.

The RSVLTS Marvel Zombies collection is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

It’s a RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex) styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70.

RSVLTS Dad Hat

Dad hats sell $30.

RSVLTS Coach Jacket

Trendy and stylish! The coach jacket is one of RSLVTS newer offerings and outerwear! The reversible bomber jacket sells for $87.

RSVLTS Hoodies

Whether you’re a fan of the classic style hoodie with kangaroo pocket and soft lining, or want something a bit lighter and super stretchy like the performance hoodie, both of these looks are killer! Hoodies sell for $79.

RSVLTS Crewneck T-Shirt

Traditional, trendy and totally terrifying! Crewneck T-shirts sell for $37.

