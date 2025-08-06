RSVLTS' "Bad Apple Collection" Features Surprising Villain Deep Cuts

Great to see the Big Bad Wolf and the Horned King get some love.

RSVLTS has just unleashed a new line of shirts dedicated to some of Disney's most notorious antagonists! Whether you're a fan of classic baddies or modern ne'er-do-wells, this collection will let you showcase your villainous side with style.

What's Happening:

RSVLTS is dropping a fun new collection of Disney villain-themed apparel.

The line features a variety of designs that spotlight specific villains as well as antagonist teams.

Standout shirts include the Horned King from The Black Cauldron , Big Bad Wolf from Three Little Pigs, Maleficent, and a variety of shirts dedicated to the one and only Captain Hook.

, Big Bad Wolf from Maleficent, and a variety of shirts dedicated to the one and only Captain Hook. The shirts are made with RSVLTS' signature KUNUFLEX material, a soft and stretchy fabric designed for comfort and durability.

Designs include intricate details and easter eggs that reference iconic moments and characters from the films.

The Happily Never After shirt ($70) is a tribute to Disney antagonists from every generation, featuring deep cuts like Joanna the Goanna, Professor Ratigan, and Dawn Bellwether.

Also found in a women’s version ($70).

For those who prefer a team of seriously classic animated baddies, the Vile Luminescence ($70) design features Maleficent, Scar, Evil Queen, Ursula, Hades, and Dr. Facilier, all aglow with bad intentions.

Also found in a women’s version ($70).

No one dons a shirt like Gaston, as seen in the No One Like Him shirt ($70). Feel like a pure paragon complete with short sleeves to show off your physique.

Also found in a women’s version ($70).

The sinister swashbuckler Captain Hook graces Hook Line and Tinker ($70) alongside Mr. Smee, Tick-Tock, and Tinkerbell.

Also found in a women’s version ($70).

The Off with their Heads ($70) labyrinth-like pattern is inspired by the Queen of Hearts' hedge maze, where you'll find a few cards painting roses, a pair of royals teeing off with a flamingo, and Alice trying to find her way home.

Also found in a women’s version ($70).

The Horned Horror ($70) Horned King shirt, inspired by the big baddie of The Black Cauldron, features the skeletal monarch glaring and gloating from every corner, sharing the space with the ever-loyal Creeper and soldiers from his Army of the Dead.

The Perfectly Wretched ($70) design features Cruella De Vil and Horace and Jasper as well as glimpses of the spotted pups from 101 Dalmatians.

The Hook'd All-Day Polo ($70) features Captain Hook, Mr. Smee, and Tick-Tock the Crocodile, in a print of pirate tattoos and other pirate icons.

Also available as golf towel ($34).

The In Bad Company ($70) print features The Evil Queen, Maleficent, Scar, Hades, Ursula, Mother Gothel, and Cruella de Vil in a sinister swirl of purple.

Also available in a women’s version ($70).

The Terrible Trinkets ($70) button-down showcases shells, poison apples, blue flames, and other villain artifacts.

The Mistress of All Evil ($70) shirt showcases Maleficent in a montage of iconic moments from Sleeping Beauty.

Evil on the Side ($70) features the villain sidekicks Iago, Lucifer, Flotsam and Jetsam, Pain and Panic, Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed, Diablo and Percy.

Also found in a women’s version ($70).

Finally, the Huffin and Puffin ($70) button-down features the Big Bad Wolf from The Three Little Pigs.

Also found in a women’s version ($70).

RSVLTS has had a long and successful relationship with Disney.

A quick search on their page as of this posting showed 687 products with “Disney" in the title.

We recently highlighted their Star Wars collection

They also have unveiled a Fantastic Four collection, Hercules collection, and Alien collection.