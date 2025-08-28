RSVLTS Unleashes The Ultimate "Goosebumps" Wardrobe Designed for Your Inner 90s Kid

Yep, Slappy, Curly, and other iconic monsters take over in this nightmare of a collection you'll want to wear to the next book fair.

If your Fall plans don’t include dressing in creepy apparel, RSVLTS is here to help! Their latest collection is a throwback that 90s kids will love. If you grew up reading horror literature and attending the Scholastic Book Fair, the Goosebumps collection is for you.

RSVLTS is taking fans down memory lane and this trip is turning out to be a bit of a nightmare! Step back into the 1990s (the best decade ever!) and relive the early days of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series, reimagined into a stylish collection that includes Kunuflex button downs, a vintage tee, hats, and a reversible bomber jacket.

What does Goosebumps have to do with Disney? Well, a short-lived anthology series made exclusively for Disney+ debuted in 2023, and while it only lasted 2 seasons fans can still tune in to steam the spooky show. Beyond your viewing pleasure, RSVLTS’ new collection features four fantastic, bold patterns starring some of the most popular monsters from the juvenile book series. "Scared Sheetless" combines the style of 90s bedsheets with the oozing Goosebumps logo, surrounded by Slappy, Creeps, the Scarecrow, and Cuddles too. “Book Fair Nightmare" gives us a look at creepy covers in impressive detail.

“Welcome to Horrorland" presents a carnival gone wrong with Goosebumps monsters manning the ticket booth, riding a roller coaster, showing off height requirements and more all set against a neon green background. Then there’s “Slap Happy Hijinks" where everyone’s favorite dummy gets into a mess of trouble you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy…or maybe you would. Slappy is surrounded by green and purple skull and bat icons and the Goosebumps “G."

The reversible bomber jacket is another RSVLTS signature that’s the perfect wardrobe choice for the change in the seasons. One side resembles a varsity jacket and boasts a bold image of monsters coming out of the book series while punk rock Curly looks on. The other side is a bit more subdued with the “Book Fair Nightmare" pattern returning for more scares!

Fans can also shop two stylish baseball caps (TBL and Dad Hat), as well as a vintage tee shirt, “Goosebumps Book Club" that further promotes the love of literature. The Goosebumps x RSVLTS Collection is available now. Happy Shopping!

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

It’s a RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex), women’s, & youth styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70; youth shirts sell for $45.

RSVLTS Hats

TLB hats sell for $35 and dad hats sell $30.

RSVLTS Bomber Jacket

Two styles in one awesome piece of outerwear! The reversible bomber jacket sells for $87.

RSVLTS Vintage T-Shirt

The only spooky thing about this T-Shirt is how attached you’ll become! Bring home the vintage tee for $37.

All Photos Courtesy of RSVLTS

