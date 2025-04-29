RSVLTS Revisits Hawkins, Indiana with New Wave of "Stranger Things" Apparel

The Demogorgon, Hellfire Club, pizza, malls...everything you love about "Stranger Things" thoughtfully designed for your wardrobe.

Horror sci-fi fans are about to revisit Hawkins, Indiana as Netflix (that other streamer) prepares to wrap of the adventures of Stranger Things. Of course, this also means more merchandise is on the way as RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) presents another apparel collection inspired by the show.

Sure we cover mostly Disney topics here at Laughing Place, but when the opportunity presents itself to dabble in some other brands and franchises, who are we to say, no? Stranger Things has had a presence at the other theme park behemoth—Universal Studios—so it’s fair game here too, and besides, we love this new RSVLTS collection.

Our favorite fashion brand is turning its attention back to Stranger Things for a new wave of signature Kunuflex button-down shirts, a reversible bomber jacket, and a dad hat that embraces the essence of the 80s-themed series with modern-day fashions.

Fans will look so rad in one of 5 button-down shirts, and if you ask us, the standout design is the “Welcome to Hellfire" with its color and design closely resembling the opening credits. Another favorite is “Friends Don’t Lie" featuring the dreaded demogorgon in the prettiest way possible.

The reversible bomber jacket is a hellish landscape on one side, while the other gives us more demogorgons, and Joyce Byers’ clever string light-alphabet setup for communicating with Will in the Upside Down.

Finally, everyone will love rocking the dad hat with its Hellfire Club logo that proves you know a thing or two about D&D and you respect the sun enough to cover your face from its blinding rays!

The RSVLTS Stranger Things is available now and with select designs available across classic (unisex) and women's styles/sizing. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS Reversible Bomber Jacket

Reversible Bomber Jacket retails for $87

"Mind Flayer Mayhem" - Reversible Bomber Jacket- classic

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Down Shirts

Adult shirts retail for $70

“Welcome to Hellfire" - classic women

- “Surfer Boy Pizza" - classic women

“The Art of Four" - classic women

“Battle of Starcourt" - classic women

- “Friends Don’t Lie" - classic women

RSVLTS Dad Hat

Dad hats retail for $30

