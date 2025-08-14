Outfit Your "Boo Crew" in Slightly Spooky Styles with the Winnie the Pooh Collection from Disney | RSVLTS

These unBEARably cute selections will put you and your friends in the mood for all things Halloween!

Are you ready for a change in the seasons? We can’t wait for Autumn to arrive and our friends at RSVLTS feel the same way! Their gearing up for the next part of the year with a slightly spooky and entirely cute Winnie the Pooh Collection from Disney that includes styles for the whole family.

Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Wood always have the best adventures, especially when they venture into the world of fashion. The classic characters are the stars of a new collection of apparel (and a hat) from lifestyle brand RSVLTS. Four Kunuflex button down shirt patterns, a crewneck tee, and a crewneck sweatshirt will bring some seasonal fun to your entire family’s wardrobe.

“Tricks & Hunny Treats" sees Pooh, Piglet, and Tigger, surrounded by Jack-’o-Lanterns, dressed in Halloween costumes and seeking out the best candy offerings.

“If hunny’s what you covet…" it turns out Heffalumps and Woozles are fond of it too! “Beware! Beware! Beware!" brings the creatures from Pooh’s less than pleasant dream to RSVLTS in a fun neon pattern. Pooh tries hard to guard his sweet treasure amid glaring eyes and oversized characters.

Trick-or-Treating is fun anywhere, even in the Hundred Acre Wood! Pooh, Piglet, Roo, Eeyore, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, and Christopher Robin are ready to hunt for candy, on this playful pattern. "Boo Crew" presents the friends in an animated style different from their classic look, maybe because they’re all wearing Halloween costumes!

The final pattern for the Kunuflex lineup is “Pooh’s Pumpkin Patch" which gives us more Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore in a muted grey, black, and orange color scheme. Jack-’o-Lanterns, witch hats, and falling leaves are also featured throughout the shirt that’s perfect for any Fall outing.

If the Kunu’s don’t speak to you, maybe the crewnecks and Dad Hat will! The comfy, green, crewneck sweatshirt stars Pooh in a bumble bee costume as he takes his hunt for hunny to the next level! It pairs perfectly with the matching “Bumble Bear" hat. There’s also a “Boo Crew" crewneck tee showcasing Pooh on the front and the whole gang (including Gopher!) on the back.

The RSVLTS Winnie the Pooh Collection is available now. Happy Shopping!

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

It’s a RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex), women’s, youth & preschooler styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70; youth shirts sell for $45; preschool $39.

RSVLTS Dad Hat

$30 for the dad hat

RSVLTS Crewnecks

You’ll have no shortage of wardrobe options when it comes to Winnie the Pooh! Whether you’re looking for the ease of a T-shirt, or the warmth of a sweatshirt you’ll love these! Available in classic (unisex) styles/sizing, T-Shirts sell for $32 and sweatshirts sell for $75.

