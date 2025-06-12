Don't Have a Crap Attack! RSVLTS Serves Up First-Ever "Bob's Burgers" Collection

...and we're already hungry for more!

Well isn’t this delicious? RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) barely has to leave HQ to bring us their latest fashion collection which is inspired entirely by the wacky cast of characters from Bob’s Burgers! Five new Kunuflex button-down shirts have been given the Bob’s Burgers treatment and the Belcher clan (and all of Seymour’s Bay) happily make an appearance.

“It’s called fate, and it’s great. That’s an easy way to remember it." With RSVLTS hailing from New Jersey and Bob’s Burgers taking place in New Jersey, it’s natural that the fan-favorite brand and beloved show would be a match made in heaven…kinda like burgers and fries! This summer RSVLTS is inviting everyone to infuse some playfulness into their wardrobe with their latest apparel collection that’s available in classic (unisex) and women's sizes and styles!

So what’s on the menu? For starters there’s “Burgers of the Day" inspired by Bob’s menu board and some of his iconic creations including ‘Baby You Can Chive My Car!’

The Belcher’s restaurant has its share of interesting patrons such as regulars Teddy and Mort, and "Grand Re-Re-Re-Opening!" brings everyone together including Gretchen, Sergeant Bosco, Dr. Yap, Gayle, Marshmallow, Little King Trashmouth (the racoon), Zeke, Regular Size Rudy, Louise’s Kuchi Kopi and the list goes on!

"Flippin’ Fantastic" features the Belchers—Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise—being their incredible and slightly unhinged selves in the comfort of their home and restaurant. Linda is singing and coming up with creative ways to carry condiments, Gene’s Beefsquatch and keyboard make an appearance, and Bob really lets loose!

Whether or not he’s wearing headphones, Tina’s on-again-off-again crush, Jimmy Junior is quite the dancer. “Night of the Living Dance" features plenty of “J-Ju" showing off his moves, while also shining the spotlight on classic moments from the series including the incredible ‘Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl’ musical performed by the Wagstaff students.

Last but not least is “Quickie Kiss-It Island" featuring one of Tina’s fun daydream sequences. Tina flies above the clouds giving us an overheard view of Quippiquisset Island that looks like lips! A heart made of dozens of beach towels is another element from the dream and some flowers and palm leaves complete the look.

The Bob’s Burgers Collection is available now from RSVLTS! Happy shopping.

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Downs

Adult button-down shirts retail for $70

