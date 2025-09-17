It's Tee Time as New Graphic T-Shirts Arrive at Disney Store
You know your wardrobe could use an update and Disney Store has just introduced a new assortment of graphic T-shirts. Disney Store Exclusive looks have just rolled in including a Sorcerer Mickey design.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- Disney Store never has a shortage of apparel selections and today they’re unveiling a new wave of styles for their Graphic Tee Shop.
- Whether you’re looking for a character inspired design, theme park look, seasonal offering or just something playful, you’ll find it here.
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
- New Disney-inspired T-shirts are available now exclusively at Disney Store and prices range from $24.99-$36.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Adult Styles
Cinderella "I Leave Quite the Impression" T-Shirt for Women
Disney Princess "Cameo" T-Shirt for Women
Minnie Mouse Purple T-Shirt for Women
Mickey Mouse and Friends "The Good Life" Pocket T-Shirt for Adults
Minnie Mouse "Born Disney Raised Disney" Ringer T-Shirt for Women
Mickey Mouse "Born Disney Raised Disney" Ringer T-Shirt for Adults
Holiday Shirts
Mickey Mouse and Friends "Winter Wonderful" T-Shirt for Women
Mickey Mouse "Mickey's Tree Farm" Raglan T-Shirt for Adults
Gaston Holiday T-Shirt for Adults - Beauty and the Beast
Minnie Mouse "Fab Yule Ous" T-Shirt for Kids
Mickey Mouse "Ho Ho Ho" T-Shirt for Kids
Kid Styles
Mickey Mouse "Born Disney Raised Disney" T-Shirt for Kids
Minnie Mouse "Born Disney Raised Disney" T-Shirt for Girls
Buzz Lightyear Glow-inthe-Dark T-Shirt for Kids - Toy Story
Spider-Man Ringer T-Shirt for Kids
Mickey Mouse and Pluto "Hey Pluto!" T-Shirt for Kids
Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck "Besties Forever" T-Shirt for Kids
Belle Signature T-Shirt for Kids - Beauty and the Beast-
Winnie the Pooh "Hunny" T-Shirt for Kids
More Disney Store Merchandise:
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!