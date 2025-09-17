It's Tee Time as New Graphic T-Shirts Arrive at Disney Store

Dress the whole crew in these colorful tops!

You know your wardrobe could use an update and Disney Store has just introduced a new assortment of graphic T-shirts. Disney Store Exclusive looks have just rolled in including a Sorcerer Mickey design.

Disney Store never has a shortage of apparel selections and today they’re unveiling a new wave of styles for their Graphic Tee Shop.

Whether you’re looking for a character inspired design, theme park look, seasonal offering or just something playful, you’ll find it here.

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

New Disney-inspired T-shirts are available now exclusively at Disney Store and prices range from $24.99-$36.99.

Adult Styles

Cinderella "I Leave Quite the Impression" T-Shirt for Women

Disney Princess "Cameo" T-Shirt for Women

Minnie Mouse Purple T-Shirt for Women

Mickey Mouse and Friends "The Good Life" Pocket T-Shirt for Adults

Minnie Mouse "Born Disney Raised Disney" Ringer T-Shirt for Women

Mickey Mouse "Born Disney Raised Disney" Ringer T-Shirt for Adults

Holiday Shirts

Mickey Mouse and Friends "Winter Wonderful" T-Shirt for Women

Mickey Mouse "Mickey's Tree Farm" Raglan T-Shirt for Adults

Gaston Holiday T-Shirt for Adults - Beauty and the Beast

Minnie Mouse "Fab Yule Ous" T-Shirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse "Ho Ho Ho" T-Shirt for Kids

Kid Styles

Mickey Mouse "Born Disney Raised Disney" T-Shirt for Kids

Minnie Mouse "Born Disney Raised Disney" T-Shirt for Girls

Buzz Lightyear Glow-inthe-Dark T-Shirt for Kids - Toy Story

Spider-Man Ringer T-Shirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Pluto "Hey Pluto!" T-Shirt for Kids

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck "Besties Forever" T-Shirt for Kids

Belle Signature T-Shirt for Kids - Beauty and the Beast-

Winnie the Pooh "Hunny" T-Shirt for Kids

