Say Goodbye to "Oh Bother!" with Lug's Winnie the Pooh Crossbody Bag from Disney Store

Keep things simple and free up your hands on your next Disney Parks visit with these cute carryalls

Lifestyle brand Lug has been outfitting amusement park visitors with stylish carryall solutions to make their day of adventure just a little bit easier. Partnering with Disney in 2023, Lug has been bringing fans creative designs inspired by our favorite characters and their latest offerings at Disney Store feature Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Minnie Mouse.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store and Lug have teamed up to present fans with an adorable crossbody bag that will make their next Disney Parks visit just a little bit sweeter.

Winnie the Pooh is the star of this new offering and his smiling face is featured on the bag’s front pouch.

A larger main zip compartment sits behind the small pouch and includes a top carry handle as well as “D" rings and a lobster clip strap that can be adjusted or removed for multiple carrying options.

Also hailing from the Hundred Acre Wood is a Tigger bag complete with his orange and black stripes. Then for fans of the ultimate fashionista, the charming Minnie Mouse bag is sure to be a big hit!

New Lug crossbody bags are available now at Disney Store and each sells for $65.00.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Winnie the Pooh Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug

Tigger Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug

Minnie Mouse Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug

