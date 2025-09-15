Sweetest Dreams Await with Mickey Mouse PJ Party Pals Merchandise at Disney Store

Bedtime bliss can be yours when you add new pajamas and accessories to your Disney collection

We spend a lot of time shopping for fashionable clothing and accessories, but not much of our focus is on pajamas. Well Disney Store is here to change that with Mickey Mouse PJ Party Pals, a new collection of sleepwear and accessories starring Mickey and friends.

What’s Happening:

Bedtime is better when you’re dressed in cute Disney sleepwear! Disney Store has just dropped a new series of nighttime essentials that are a dream come true.

Give yourself a treat this fall as refresh your bedtime wardrobe with Mickey Mouse PJ Party Pals.

Whether you’re planning a sleepover with your buddies, or just looking for something cozy, this selection of pajamas and accessories are the perfect way to end the day.

Minnie Mouse Eye Mask - Exclusive

Among the items fans can shop are: Pajama Sets Eye masks Robes Slippers Sleep Pants

Shop the brand new Mickey Mouse PJ Party Pals

Prices range from $19.99 to $79.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Sleepwear for Adults

Donald Duck and Chip 'n Dale Pullover Hoodie for Adults - Exclusive

Mickey Mouse Icon Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top for Adults - Exclusive

Mickey Mouse and Friends PJ Party Sleep Set for Men - Exclusive

Minnie Mouse Sleep Set for Women - Exclusive

Mickey Mouse "Popcorn" Short Sleep Set for Women - Exclusive

Minnie Mouse Boucle V-Neck Sweater for Women - Exclusive

Mickey Mouse Icon Boucle Knit Lounge Pants for Women - Exclusive

Minnie Mouse Nightshirt for Women

Sleepwear Styles for Kids

Goofy PJ PALS for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Sleep Set for Kids

Donald Duck PJ PALS for Kids

Donald Duck Slippers for Kids

Minnie Mouse Striped Nightshirt for Girls

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck PJ PALS for Kids

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Slippers for Kids

Accessories

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Robe Set for Women - Exclusive

Mickey Mouse and Friends Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw

Minnie Mouse Duffle Bag - Exclusive

Minnie Mouse Cosmetic Case

Minnie Mouse Jewelry Roll - Exclusive

Minnie Mouse Pouch Set - Exclusive

More Disney Store Merchandise:

