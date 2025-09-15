Sweetest Dreams Await with Mickey Mouse PJ Party Pals Merchandise at Disney Store
We spend a lot of time shopping for fashionable clothing and accessories, but not much of our focus is on pajamas. Well Disney Store is here to change that with Mickey Mouse PJ Party Pals, a new collection of sleepwear and accessories starring Mickey and friends.
What’s Happening:
- Bedtime is better when you’re dressed in cute Disney sleepwear! Disney Store has just dropped a new series of nighttime essentials that are a dream come true.
- Give yourself a treat this fall as refresh your bedtime wardrobe with Mickey Mouse PJ Party Pals.
- Whether you’re planning a sleepover with your buddies, or just looking for something cozy, this selection of pajamas and accessories are the perfect way to end the day.
Minnie Mouse Eye Mask - Exclusive
- Among the items fans can shop are:
- Pajama Sets
- Eye masks
- Robes
- Slippers
- Sleep Pants
- Shop the brand new Mickey Mouse PJ Party Pals assortment available now, exclusively at Disney Store!
- Prices range from $19.99 to $79.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Sleepwear for Adults
Donald Duck and Chip 'n Dale Pullover Hoodie for Adults - Exclusive
Mickey Mouse Icon Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top for Adults - Exclusive
Mickey Mouse and Friends PJ Party Sleep Set for Men - Exclusive
Minnie Mouse Sleep Set for Women - Exclusive
Mickey Mouse "Popcorn" Short Sleep Set for Women - Exclusive
Minnie Mouse Boucle V-Neck Sweater for Women - Exclusive
Mickey Mouse Icon Boucle Knit Lounge Pants for Women - Exclusive
Minnie Mouse Nightshirt for Women
Sleepwear Styles for Kids
Mickey Mouse and Pluto Sleep Set for Kids
Minnie Mouse Striped Nightshirt for Girls
Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck PJ PALS for Kids
Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Slippers for Kids
Accessories
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Robe Set for Women - Exclusive
Mickey Mouse and Friends Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw
Minnie Mouse Duffle Bag - Exclusive
Minnie Mouse Jewelry Roll - Exclusive
Minnie Mouse Pouch Set - Exclusive
