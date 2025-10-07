Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – October 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month bring home colorful collectibles featuring: Winnie the Pooh and Heffalump Pin Set - Hundred Acre Wood Series (October 7) The Muppet Christmas Carol 2025 Limited Edition Pin Advent Calendar (October 14) Robin Hood Limited Edition Slider Pin (October 21)

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! October 2025 designs are available now

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

October 7, 2025

The Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday Mystery Pin Blind Pack - The Haunted Mansion – 2-Pc.

Winnie the Pooh and Lumpy Pin Set – Hundred Acre Wood Series – October – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse and Friends Celebrating Disney Pins 25 Pin Set 4 - Limited Edition

Chip ‘n Dale Holiday Pin

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!