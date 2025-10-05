Photos: Levi's Unveils Whimsical Toy Story 30th Anniversary Collection in Stores
Check out how a Levi's Store in New York City is celebrating the magnificent new "Toy Story" 30th anniversary collection.
While in the heart of New York City today, we stopped by the Levi’s Store, where the new Toy Story 30th anniversary collection has debuted.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- This year marks 30 years of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, and to celebrate the milestone, Levi’s has partnered with Disney and Pixar for a collection that blends Western authenticity with whimsical Toy Story magic.
- The collection consists of Men’s and Women’s apparel and accessories inspired by your favorite characters from the animated film.
- In addition to being available at Levis.com and at DisneyStore.com, we spotted a number of the items at the Levi’s Store in New York City.
- As soon as you enter the store, you’re immediately made aware of the collaboration with some fun signage and decorations.
- You’ll find much of the collection in store, but if you can’t make it, we’ve included links to some of the items online.
Toy Story Vest for Adults by Levi’s – 30th Anniversary
Toy Story Cow Print Western Shirt for Women by Levi's – 30th Anniversary
Toy Story Jeans for Men by Levi's – 30th Anniversary
Toy Story Denim Trucker Jacket for Women by Levi's – 30th Anniversary
Toy Story Tote by Levi's – 30th Anniversary
Toy Story Logo Baseball Cap by Levi's – 30th Anniversary
Levi's x Toy Story Men's 568 Loose Utility Jeans
Levi's x Toy Story Boxy Tee
Levi’s x Toy Story Tote Bag
More New Disney Merchandise:
- Photos: Holiday Cheer Arrives Early at Disneyland Paris with New Festive Merchandise
- All is Calm, All is Bright! Decorate Your Home with Mickey Family Christmas Light-Up Ornaments
- Celebrate 70 Years of The Mickey Mouse Club with a Charming New Merchandise Collection
- Photos: Nine Inch Nails Dominate the “TRON: Ares" Merch at Hot Topic
- New Additions Including Crocs and Spirit Jersey Make Mickey Family Christmas Collection Debut at Disney Store
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com