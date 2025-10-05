Photos: Levi's Unveils Whimsical Toy Story 30th Anniversary Collection in Stores

Check out how a Levi's Store in New York City is celebrating the magnificent new "Toy Story" 30th anniversary collection.

While in the heart of New York City today, we stopped by the Levi’s Store, where the new Toy Story 30th anniversary collection has debuted.

This year marks 30 years of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story , and to celebrate the milestone, Levi’s has partnered with Disney and Pixar for a collection that blends Western authenticity with whimsical Toy Story magic.

In addition to being available at Levis.com DisneyStore.com

As soon as you enter the store, you’re immediately made aware of the collaboration with some fun signage and decorations.

You’ll find much of the collection in store, but if you can’t make it, we’ve included links to some of the items online.

Levi's x Toy Story Boxy Tee

Levi’s x Toy Story Tote Bag

