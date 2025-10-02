Photos: Nine Inch Nails Dominate the “TRON: Ares” Merch at Hot Topic

With TRON: Ares set to hit theaters very soon, new items have hit Hot Topic tied to the film, and we stopped by the Hollywood, CA location to see what they had on the shelves.

At this location at least, we were greeted with a cool front window display featuring a Recognizer looming over Ares and his lightcycle.

A two-sided t-shirt features a Dillinger Systems logo on the front and an Ares image on the back and runs $24.90.

Nine Inch Nails providing the music for TRON: Ares has been a big selling point, and it’s a natural fit to lean into that at Hot Topic, where the rest of the items we saw all had a NIN component.

Another t-shirt features the Nine Inch Nails logo on the front and an identity disc on the back and runs for $29.90.

Similar imagery can be found on a pullover hoodie, which runs for $59.90

And, of course, the full TRON: Ares soundtrack can be purchased on vinyl for $42.90

Additional TRON: Ares items can be found at HotTopic.com.

