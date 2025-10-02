RockLove’s New “TRON” Collection Features Items Themed to Both “TRON: Legacy” and “TRON: Ares”
Earrings, rings and necklaces are among the items available.
You can have the Grid at your fingers – or on your finger, actually – with a new TRON-themed collection at RockLove.
What’s Happening:
- RockLove’s new collection has items based off of both 2010’s TRON: Legacy and the brand new TRON: Ares.
- The items all feature UV-reactive enamel that will glow blue (for the Legacy items) or red (for the Ares items) under black light and in the dark.
- The collection includes:
- Disney X RockLove TRON LEGACY Flynn Identity Disc Necklace
- Regular price: $150.00
- Handcrafted in solid, nickel-free artisan brass, the unisex Identity Disk Necklace is a sculpted three dimensional and double-sided replica of Flynn’s iconic identity disk from TRON: Legacy. Finished in sleek black ruthenium, the pendant is suspended from a durable, adjustable curb chain that loops through itself to capture the disk in place. The design is accented with hand-painted, UV-reactive enamel that glows bright blue under black light and in the dark, evoking the brilliant circuitry of the Grid. Bold yet versatile, this necklace is a statement piece that brings Tron’s futuristic style into everyday wear.
- Disney X RockLove TRON LEGACY Lightcycle Spinner Ring
- Regular price: $165.00
- Handcrafted in solid nickel-free sterling silver, the Lightcycle Spinner Ring is a unisex kinetic statement piece inspired by the legendary lightcycle race. A sculpted black ruthenium plated lightcycle and silver track spin together as an interior band, letting you relive the thrill of the Grid with every turn. Inlaid with hand-painted UV-reactive enamel, the design glows bright blue under black light and in the dark, mirroring the lightcycle’s blazing trail. Hidden inside the band, the phrase “Enter the Grid" is engraved in the classic Tron font – a secret detail for true fans. Smooth and comfortable, this dynamic ring fuses Tron’s sleek high-tech aesthetic with everyday style.
- Disney X RockLove TRON LEGACY Flynn Memory Card Necklace
- Regular price: $115.00
- Handcrafted in nickel-free artisan brass, the unisex Flynn Memory Card Necklace is a faithful recreation of the memory card worn by Flynn in TRON: Legacy. Finished in polished silver, the pendant is suspended from a durable, adjustable curb chain for a comfortable, versatile fit. Inlaid with hand-painted, UV-reactive enamel that glows bright blue under black light and in the dark, it echoes the brilliant circuitry of the Grid. Both iconic and understated, this necklace is a subtle yet powerful way to honor Flynn’s legacy and carry the Grid with you.
- Disney X RockLove TRON LEGACY Flynn Identity Disc Earrings
- Regular price: $155.00
- Handcrafted in nickel-free artisan brass with sterling silver ear wires, the unisex Identity Disk Earrings are a sculpted three dimensional and double sided representation of Flynn’s iconic identity disk seen in TRON: Legacy. Finished in sleek black ruthenium, the huggie-style hoops feature a hidden hinge for a seamless, on-trend look. Each disk is inlaid with hand-painted, UV-reactive enamel that glows bright blue under black light and in the dark, capturing the luminous energy of the Grid. Comfortable and secure, these earrings are a striking way to channel Tron’s signature style in your everyday wardrobe.
- Disney X RockLove TRON ARES Master Control Ring
- Regular price: $145.00
- Handcrafted in solid nickel-free sterling silver, the Master Control Ring is a unisex statement band inspired by the Master Control Program, the tyrannical artificial intelligence that seeks to dominate both the real world and the digital. Plated in polished black ruthenium, the exterior features an encircling red grid pattern inlaid with handpainted UV-reactive enamel that glows vibrant red under black light. Hidden inside the band, the phrase “Master Control" is engraved in classic Tron lettering, echoing the digital reach of the antagonistic MCP. Smooth, comfortable, and strikingly minimalist, this ring fuses Tron’s iconic high-tech aesthetic with everyday wearable style.
- Disney X RockLove TRON ARES Ares Identity Disc Necklace
- Regular price: $150.00
- Handcrafted in solid nickel-free artisan brass, the unisex Identity Disk Necklace is a sculpted three dimensional and double sided replica of Ares’ iconic identity disk from TRON: Ares. Featuring a distinct triangular shape and finished in polished black ruthenium, the pendant is suspended from a durable, adjustable curb chain that loops through itself to hold the disk securely in place. The design is accented with hand-painted, UV-reactive enamel that glows vibrant red under black light and in the dark, capturing Ares’ fierce energy across both the real and digital worlds. Bold and striking, this necklace is a statement piece that channels the power and style of Tron into everyday wear.
- Disney X RockLove TRON ARES Ares Identity Disc Earrings
- Regular price: $155.00
- All items are available to order now at RockLove. However, plan ahead accordingly, since a notice on the items reads “Made to order - Orders placed by October 15 will ship in early December, arriving in time for the holidays. Orders placed after October 15 may not arrive before holiday gifting."
