"TRON: Legacy" Fans Rejoice: New Collectibles Coming Soon From Hasbro Pulse

Get ready to enter the Grid! Hasbro teases the launch of new TRON: Legacy collectibles for fans just in time for TRON: Ares to hit theaters.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Hasbro are bringing TRON from the Grid to your collection with new collector offerings inspired by the 1982 classic and TRON: Legacy, ahead of the upcoming TRON: Ares film opening in theaters on October 10.

Hasbro has shared a brief teaser, but no official look at the collectible offerings yet to come.

You can sign up on the Hasbro Pulse website

About TRON: Ares:

TRON: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's TRON franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025.

follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world. The film stars: Jared Leto as Ares Greta Lee Evan Peters Hasan Minhaj Jodie Turner-Smith Arturo Castro Cameron Monaghan Gillian Anderson Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn

