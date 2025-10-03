Photos: Holiday Cheer Arrives Early at Disneyland Paris with New Festive Merchandise

Halloween may still be in full swing, but Disneyland Paris is already decking the halls with dazzling seasonal merch.

Joyeuses fêtes! The holiday season is just around the corner, and as Halloween decor is scattered across Disneyland Paris, the stores are already rolling out their holiday merchandise collections. Let’s take a look at some of the holiday merchandise we found:

“Baking Seasons Bright" with Joyeux Noël Plates and Kitchenware

Trim The Tree With Disney Holiday Ornaments

 

Deck The Halls with Holiday Home Decor

Holiday Apparel and Accessories

Holiday Plush Toys

Disney Character Holiday Statues

Joyeux Noël 1000 Piece Puzzles

More Disneyland Paris News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Reiley Selinger
Reiley, based in Los Angeles, is a Muppets aficionado with a love for theme parks and all things spooky.
View all articles by Reiley Selinger
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti