Photos: Holiday Cheer Arrives Early at Disneyland Paris with New Festive Merchandise
Halloween may still be in full swing, but Disneyland Paris is already decking the halls with dazzling seasonal merch.
Joyeuses fêtes! The holiday season is just around the corner, and as Halloween decor is scattered across Disneyland Paris, the stores are already rolling out their holiday merchandise collections. Let’s take a look at some of the holiday merchandise we found:
“Baking Seasons Bright" with Joyeux Noël Plates and Kitchenware
Trim The Tree With Disney Holiday Ornaments
Deck The Halls with Holiday Home Decor
Holiday Apparel and Accessories
Holiday Plush Toys
Disney Character Holiday Statues
Joyeux Noël 1000 Piece Puzzles
More Disneyland Paris News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com