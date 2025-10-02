Video: Disneyland Paris Comes Alive During Disney Halloween Festival with Parade Performance and Projections

Here in the United States we’re used to Halloween season at the Disney theme parks lasting for two months or longer, but across the Atlantic Ocean at Disneyland Paris, they only get one full month to celebrate Spooky Season. Below you’ll find a couple videos representing the Disney Halloween Festival at Disneyland Paris this year, including Mickey’s Halloween Celebration and the projections along Main Street, U.S.A.

What’s happening:

Laughing Place reporter Tony Betti is in Marne-la-Vallée, France right now for the kickoff of the Disney Halloween Festival season (running throughout the month of October) at Disneyland Paris.

Tony has captured some video of the Halloween goings-on at Disneyland Paris, including the parade-like Mickey’s Halloween Celebration musical performance, which takes place in Disneyland Park’s Central Plaza and continues down the theme park’s parade route.

Watch Mickey's Halloween Celebration 2025 at Disneyland Paris:

After sundown, Tony also spent some time wandering along Disneyland Park’s Main Street, U.S.A. to capture the very cool projection effects in use during the Disney Halloween Festival this year.

Besides the ongoing loop of Halloween projection effects, you’ll notice a handful of different show moments that take place at regular intervals along Main Street, U.S.A.

Watch Main Street, U.S.A. projection effects for Disney Halloween Festival 2025 at Disneyland Paris:

