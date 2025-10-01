Photos: Disneyland Paris' Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Refurbishment Update

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast is getting a whole new look!

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast in Disneyland Paris has been under refurbishment for the past few months. Let’s take a look at the progress being made on the facade of the Discoveryland attraction.

The most noticeable change to the exterior is the removal of the attraction signage and large Buzz Lightyear statue that previously adorned the attraction’s entrance.

The construction walls around the attraction have artwork of the Little Green Men and a sign stating that “Recruitment of new Space Rangers will resume soon!"

About The Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Refurbishment:

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast in Discoveryland is undergoing a long refurbishment

The radars, energy-collecting towers, and futuristic pillars are being repainted and enhanced with updated lighting.

Inside the attraction, major upgrades are on the way. The XP-41 Space Cruisers will receive new technology, with the current Astro Blasters fully removed and replaced.

Many ride vehicles are being refreshed with new paint and upgraded dashboards featuring enhanced displays.

The attraction’s interior lighting is also being completely overhauled, with spotlights replaced and special effects refurbished for a sharper, more dynamic look.

The targets used to rack up points in the battle against Zurg are being swapped out for new versions with improved accuracy and performance.

These technical and visual enhancements are part of a wide-ranging refurbishment, set to wrap up by the end of 2025.

